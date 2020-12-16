The Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the merchants of downtown Lebanon hosted Christmas on the Square last Saturday.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- County issues ‘stop work’ order on rock quarry
- Woman of Wilson: Kelly Chandler
- WOODY: These possums aren't playing
- Brent Edwin Green
- Lebanon approves committee for sidewalks and trails
- Tami Lynn Clemmons
- So far, so good – no CWD found in local deer
- Ketron campaign finance audits result in ‘serious findings’
- Kiwanis create Little Library next to MJ greenway
- Wrapped up in Christmas success