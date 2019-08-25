What do you get when a Chief Nut and a Chief Get-’er-Done Nut decide to revive grandma’s vintage dessert recipes and add heaping helpings of pecans, toffee, sugar and butter?
Answer: The Sassy Pecan, Wilson County’s newest sweet spot.
The mother-and-daughter combo of Ka and Rachel Small opened their bakery and confectionary in mid-July just off the Watertown square in the former home of Walker Creek Toffee.
“We are a company that makes toffee and caramel and puts them in all kinds of fun treats based on Southern family recipes. We have 15 different toffees and right now are working with 10. We have eight different products that all have toffee or caramel,” said Ka.
Their current concoctions include Sweetie Cakes Mug Cakes, Krunchies, Sticky Doohickeys, Sassy Pecan Clusters, Sassy Shortbread, Sassy Pecan Toffee Bark and coffee.
As for the not-so-secret ingredients that boost the flavor of their goodies, Ka says, “We use butter, butter, butter and more butter and sugar, sugar, sugar and more sugar.”
And let us not forget those pecans.
The Sassy Pecan goes through 3,000 pounds a year. They use the Desirable pecan, a big nut with a medium-sized shell, purchased from Ellis Brothers in Vienna, Ga., 45 miles from where Ka grew up in Macon, Ga.
“Pecans were always a staple at my grandmother’s house. They had three pecan trees. We picked them and she cooked with them,” said Ka. “Rachel and I were making her pound cake and seasoned pecans and I asked, ‘Why can’t we make desserts around pecans using grandmother’s recipes?’ That’s pretty much it in a nut shell.
“So, we started going through recipes and said, ‘Let’s create some candy.’ We started with coated pecans and different caramel flavors and truffles. People were just ‘Wow!’ I thought, ‘We got something here.’ We hopped right into it. Everything has evolved as a happy accident.”
The duo opened the original Sassy Pecan nearly five years ago in St. Paul, Minn., before moving to Middle Tennessee earlier this year.
“I was 20 when we started to make candies,” said Rachel, who has always had a strong interest in baking and holds a degree in system and industrial engineering. “I had worked in different restaurants since I was 16 and also at a doughnut chain, Tim Hortons.
“I work more in production and planning up to standards and scaling recipes and developing recipes. She’ll (her mother) come up with a flavor, and I’ll figure out how to make it into a candy,” said Rachel, who is partial to their pineapple-flavored Sticky Doohickey and coconut cake.
Ka described a Sticky Doohickey as a “crispy rice bar turned upside down and packed with chocolates, toffee and pecans.”
Time to make the treats
On a recent morning Rachel and candy-cookie helper Marlene Pewitt got down to the business of making Coconut Cream Sticky Doohickeys. These bars, composed of crispy rice, toffee tidbits, pecan, coconut, white chocolate, shredded coconut, butter and marshmallows, are handcrafted nearly every step of the way.
Marshmallows and butter are melted into a giant copper kettle. After this gooey blend cools a bit, the duo pours on the crispy rice and then get nearly elbow deep into the batch and mix it by hand, supplementing it with toffee and chocolate as they go.
Said Rachel, “They’re not sticky to eat, but they are sticky to make.”
The next step is to lift and dump the concoction on a cooling table where it will be patted down by hand and rolled smooth.
Another layer of toffee and pecan is sprinkled on what is temporarily the world’s largest Sticky Doohickey bar and it is rolled again. After slicing, the cut bars will be hand-wrapped, a process that takes about an hour, and the result is about 350 bars.
Another favorite at the Sassy Pecan is the Sweetie Cake, which Ka describes as “a 60-second microwave cake made with toffee and flavored chocolates.”
At the 2017 Minnesota State Fair she and Rachel prepared 22,500 of them. Along the way, Rachel came up with the time-saving idea “to switch the Sweetie Cakes from a bulk container that you had to measure out to individual packages.”
The Smalls decided to relocate to the Nashville area after Ka’s husband’s company was sold. They opted to live in Lebanon as Ka saw it as a “small town with big-city access and culture.”
While driving through Watertown she spied a large, empty storefront and inquired of Jim Amero, the town’s unofficial mayor of the square, “Is that where Walker Creek Toffee was?”
Amero told her yes and how to connect with the owners. Now the business is off and running.
The shop and kitchen utilize 4,500 to 5,000 feet of the 13,000 square-foot building, which was built in the mid-1890s as a hardware story. It was sold in 1908 and then became the American Hardware Store that was operated for the most part by the Jennings family until they sold out in an auction in 1990.
“People were excited and happy to see something going on here. I should have a Sassy cam for when people take a bite because there is a look on their face like, ‘Holey-moley! That is so good,’” said Ka, who spent 24 years in banking.
“Our challenge is trying to get everything we make out,” she said, noting they are working with an ice cream manufacturer and hope to offer four or five flavors in the near future. By September they should have pecan tarts and five varieties of cookies on their list of baked items.
While Rachel has gleaned many lessons from her mom, she also gathered pointers from her granny, noting, “The biggest lesson I learned cooking with my grandmother Phyllis is how to make homemade bread and how to have fun with food. She used to play pranks on my grandpa by giving him chocolate chip-less cookies and seeing if he'd notice.”
Ka and Rachel’s business cards identify them as Chief Nut and Chief Get-’er Done Nut, respectively. Honest.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE SASSY PECAN
Where: 114 E. Main St. in Watertown.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Contact: (615) 697-2125; sassypecan.com; facebook.com/sassypecan.
Goodies: Sticky Doohickey bars: $2; Sweetie Cakes Mug Cakes: $3.50; Pecan Cluster: $1.50; Krunchies: $9; Shortbread cookies: $10 for 14 cookies.