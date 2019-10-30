“Don Williams: Music & Memories of the Gentle Giant” takes residency at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 31-Nov. 2 for three nights of reflection of the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s music.
“This style of show has never been done before in country music, and it’s very fitting that we present Don and his music to the fans in this way,” said Robert Pratt, Williams’ long-time manager. “Don was a very quiet and private person who loved performing for his legion of fans. I am especially happy to bring his music back to the fans and premiere this new show in Nashville with the symphony and then take it on the road throughout 2020.”
The concert is a musical journey through historical video performances of Williams, plus guest singers live onstage, all accompanied by his touring band and the Nashville Symphony. The guest performers will be Trace Adkins and Tracy Lawrence at 7 p.m. Thursday, Victoria Shaw at 8 p.m. Friday and Sara Evans at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Williams scored 17 No. 1 hits and 38 Top 5 Hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Charts. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.
“It has taken us over a year to get this show together,” Pratt said. “Fans will experience something that is truly remarkable as they will see performance footage of Don that has rarely been seen, and all of Don’s vocals were taken from live recordings as they were performed around the world.
“Keith Urban (a lifelong Don Williams fan) has recorded a video and does a terrific job helping explain what the audience will be seeing. … I can’t wait for people to experience what I have in putting this all together.”
Fans also will get to see some personal artifacts that took Williams to his place in country music history. His 1971 MCI tour bus (Gypsy Lady) will be on display at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Inside the venue, patrons can view the medallion presented to him as he was entering the Country Music Hall of Fame, his legendary cowboy hat and jean jacket along with gold records and a few of his most recognizable guitars.
Tickets are on sale via TicketMaster and also available with Nashville Symphony season ticket packages at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/, (615) 687-6400 or the Schermerhorn Symphony Center box office.