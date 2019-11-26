Gladeville and Watertown middle schools and Wilson Central High School are presenting holiday plays and musicals this season.
Gladeville Middle School
The Showstoppers (school drama club) presents “A Holly Jolly Musical Revue” this Christmas season. The script was written by drama teacher and show director Lindsay Peters.
“This is the story of Bella (Ronni McManus) and her journey to find the holiday spirit with the help of her friends,” Peters said.
Leads in the show are eighth grader Libby Miller, seventh grader Ava Rivera, seventh grader James Nelson, sixth grader Reese Bamford and sixth grader Ronni McManus.
Watertown Middle School
WMS presents “Christmas in the Land of Oz,” a new play which is based on characters from the classic book and movie. The show was written about 10 years ago, according to director and drama teacher Gil Aldridge.
The Wicked Witch of the West becomes the grinch of this holiday show when she steals Christmas from Munchkinland. The show includes the book’s regulars: Dorothy and Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Lion and the Munchkins. They try to bring the holiday back to Oz.
“The students chose it,” Aldridge said. “I gave them three to choose from.”
Wilson Central High School
WCHS presents the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the school’s theatre.
The show, directed by theatre teacher Katharine Ray, is based on the movie, which debuted in 1946. The play was adapted for the stage by James W. Rodgers.
Jacob Harzbecker, who plays George Bailey, said, “I’ve never done anything like this before. It’s a new experience and it’s a good learning experience. I’m honestly excited and thrilled.”
Theatre teacher and director Katharine Ray said that she “chose this show (because) it is a classic holiday feel-good film. I think in this day and age, we need to remember a sense of community. I think there is something special when a community bonds together over a common woe. (It is the first time that) our George Bailey, Jacob Harzbecker, is on stage. We couldn’t be (prouder) of the cast bonding together (to) support him. He’s in every scene so he has a lot of lines to memorize.”
“HOLLY JOLLY MUSICAL REVUE”
Where: Gladeville Middle School, 8840 Stewarts Ferry Pike
When: Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Free. Concessions sold as a drama club fundraiser
“CHRISTMAS IN THE LAND OF OZ”
Where: Watertown Middle School, 515 W. Main St., Watertown
When: Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.; Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Tickets: $3 at the door
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”
Where: Wilson Central High School, 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon
When: Dec. 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 7 and 8 at 2 p.m.
Tickets: Students, $10; Adults $15 available at the door. Nonperishable food items will be accepted for food banks in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.