Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District reported sharp declines of COVID-19 cases following fall break, mirroring Wilson County’s COVID-19 figures.
Wilson County Schools reported 51 new positive student cases and 102 students contact traced for the week of Oct. 16-22. W.A. Wright Elementary School reported eight new student cases, while Lebanon High School reported seven new student cases.
The district’s figures were the fewest reported in the district since the opening week of classes in August. The district reported 64 positive cases and 318 close contacts in the week prior to fall break, which was Oct. 9-15.
The Lebanon Special School District reported two positive student COVID-19 cases and one positive staff COVID-19 case from Oct. 18-24.
LSSD not report individual quarantine numbers, but reports number of quarantined groups, such as teams and classes.
The district reported three quarantines for the week Oct. 18-24. The district was closed for fall break from Oct. 4-17.
The district closed in August after the district’s COVID-19 numbers more than tripled from the beginning of the school year and reached more than 60 cases.
Wilson County reported 275 active cases Monday. The county’s total case count rose to 27,021 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Monday, the county’s death total rose to 335 people Monday.
As of Oct. 25, Wilson County averaged 26.9 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Oct. 11-24, the lowest average since July. The average for the previous 14 days was 46.9 cases per day.
The county averaged just more than 253 tests per day from Oct. 17-24, which yielded a 9.2 percent positivity rate. The county reported a 5 percent positivity rate Oct. 22, which was the lowest since July 10.
About 51.5 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 47.6 are fully vaccinated. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 146,819.