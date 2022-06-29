Lebanon Special School District Superintendent Scott Benson plans to enjoy his last two days in that position with his retirement set for June 30.
Last January, after 30 years in education, Benson announced he was retiring from the job he’s held for 10 years. Now, he’s packing up his office and getting ready to turn over the school district’s reins to Brian Hutto.
Benson was the principal of Walter J, Baird Middle School in 2010 when he was named the interim assistant director of LSSD, replacing Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto who was elected mayor that August.
In December 2010 Benson was named Assistant Director of Schools and served in that capacity until Jan. 1, 2012, when he was named director of schools.
He has also served as a teacher, assistant girls basketball coach in middle schools and at Mt. Juliet High School and assistant principal at Lebanon High School.
He said that all of his experience has helped him in the superintendent’s role, adding “the best preparation was being a principal, but I don’t know that you’re ever really prepared for what you’re going to face as superintendent. It’s been some really good on-the-job training, I guess.”
Benson said the job has been, “very rewarding. I’ve enjoyed it immensely. It’s been a good run. I’ve learned that kids are kids, and they are eager to learn if you set up the proper learning environment for them.”
“(I’ve enjoyed) just serving families and students. It was a really good thing for me for a long time.”
Benson said the pandemic affected his job and his decision to retire. It actually, he said, “sped up” his decision.
“There are a lot of factors going into my decision to retire,” he said. “Even though I do have the years in to do it. It was difficult and probably changed my perspective on a lot of things. Just in general, our society has changed a lot through COVID.
“There are challenges every day anywhere you go and obviously there are challenges in the school business in being an educator and being a superintendent. I think every day was a challenge (throughout the pandemic). It was difficult but that’s what life is about. Going through challenges
and overcoming those challenges and seeing them as opportunities.”
Benson said he is excited about the future of LSSD, noting the district has always had strong leadership.
“We have a history of a good, strong culture within our family and with the community,” he said. “We have a good team. While I’m leaving, the team is staying. They care about kids and do a great job.”
He added that Hutto, “knows our district well. He’s been a principal for more than 10 years in this district and has been instrumental in what we are doing. I’m excited about that. He knows the community. He knows the need. In this position, (Hutto will) bring a new passion for things.”
Initiatives the district has undertaken will continue, Benson said, noting that the district is continuing to grow, and it will be sooner than later that the leaders will discuss building a new school.
“The future looks bright and I’m excited for it,” he added.
Benson said that he was once told that “when you know, you know” about retiring. He didn’t understand that for quite a few years, but with the pandemic, he began to know and decided last fall to leave his position.
“It made me excited about another chapter and what else might be out there,” he said. He has been “working on a couple of things. I have a couple of companies, (which will allow me to stay) in the educational field, but not working for a school system.”
He is not naming the companies at this time, but he stated he would be working in a consulting or advising type of role in promoting the company to school districts. One is a local, Tennessee-based company and the other is a regional/national company.
Benson said he is “very grateful to have done what I’ve done for 30 years. I wouldn’t change much about it. I will leave this place with fond memories of working with some wonderful people and seeing our teachers perform miracles day to day in the classroom.
“I’m thankful to have been a part of that. To have worked in my community and to serve our community here and I walk away with positive good feel for my career here, and what the school district means to the community and what it will continue to mean to the community.”
He admitted that leaving is “bittersweet” and that “I’ve shed a few tears and with next week being my last week, I’ll probably shed a few more between now and then. It’s been really good.”