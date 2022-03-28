The Boys Scouts of America Middle Tennessee Council honored Capitol Theatre owners Bob and Pam Black during its annual Friends of Scouting Good Scout Award Luncheon that raised more than $144,000 for the club last week.
“The Good Scout Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of the Scout Oath and Law by helping others and doing their best at all times,” event chairman John Bryan said.
The award is the highest honor given in local communities and recognizes people whose contributions have helped to improve the community.
The Blacks moved to Lebanon in 2001 to be closer to family. The couple previously started their own business ventures, including Payment Express Systems.
They bought the Capitol Theatre, which had deteriorated, and began renovations a year later before reopening the art deco themed venue in 2012.
“To say Bob and Pam have vision would be a great understatement,” Bryan said. “Their work here in this building alone set the bar for our downtown revitalization and their timeless and tireless efforts to stay the course in this project will pay dividends for this community for years to come.”
The couple has been involved in many organizations throughout Wilson County, including Rotary, New Leash on Life, Community Foundation of Wilson County, 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, and the Wilson County Black History Committee.
“We fell in love with Lebanon, Tennessee, and Wilson County. Not just the town, but the individuals and the people who welcomed us here. We never found any place that we had ever been in our lives that had such a welcoming spirit,” Bob Black said. “We want to be engaged in what’s going on in the community and see what we can do to help and make it better than it is.”
The event also recognized Jacob Armistead of Eagle Scout Troop 341. Armistead and Troop 2015 scout Alec Jakalski, who delivered the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance at the event, rescued three people and two dogs during the Aug. 21 flood in Hickman County.
Armistead discussed the impact Scouting has made on his life and noted he has been in Scouts more than 10 years.
“It has forever altered me for the better. Scouting isn’t just a one-day-a-week thing where I ignore it for the other six. It’s not a little club that you pick up and put down throughout your entire life. Scouting is a lifestyle,” he said. “It’s more than wearing a uniform. It’s more than the community service that we do. It builds good citizens and prepares people for the trials and tribulations of everyday life.”