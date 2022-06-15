Every workday somehow comes to a boil for partners Travis Strader and Tracy Murphy, who recently opened the Crab Shack, creating a little bit of seafood heaven in the Cedar City.
The two met at Logan’s Roadhouse in Lebanon where, until recently, they served as managers. They debuted their eatery on East High Street in early May and now are working hard to keep pace with their customers, whether dine-in or take-out.
“It was Travis’ idea,” said Murphy, giving credit where credit is due. “He did the legwork and asked me to come in with him. I thought it would work. There aren’t a lot of good seafood restaurants in the South.”
Strader pitches in saying, “I knew I wanted to do a seafood place. The name comes from looking at the building. It looked like a shack and had the right feel. One of the things me and my wife did for date night was to go to Hermitage for seafood. The only thing we had here was Captain D’s. We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have a nice seafood place in Lebanon?’ I talked to Tracy, and we decided to go into business.”
The Crab Shack serves shrimp, lobster and crawfish boils, snow crabs, shrimp, lobster tails, po boys, catfish, fish sandwiches, chicken wings, hushpuppies and banana pudding. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The dining room seats 50.
“We use various vendors and are constantly looking for new vendors. Quality is the main thing and then the price. The seafood market is up and down. You must have multiple vendors to have quality,” said Strader.
“Me and Travis do all the cooking. We are the chefs and specialize in seafood boils. When it comes to looking for vendors and handyman work, we both do it. We’re definitely a team. We kind of feed off of each other,” Murphy said.
About half of their employees are family. That includes Tracy and Lynn Murphy’s children: Ericca, Matthew and Zachary; and their niece, Heather Owens. Strader’s wife, Mitzi, and mother-in-law, “Mama D,” also are onboard.
Strader describes the dining experience by saying, “One of our biggest things is to have fun. It’s a fun, laidback atmosphere. Our staff is warm and inviting. Guests are No. 1.”
Customers are eating it up
On a recent weeknight, Jeff and Kelley Clemmons of Lebanon dropped into the Crab Shack to feast on seafood. Kelley had the shrimp plate, while Jeff dived into a heaping crab and shrimp boil.
“He loves boils and we had been wanting to try this place. We found out about it on social media,” said Kelley. Pausing from his meal, Jeff proclaimed that the boil had “great flavor.”
“He likes it so much, he’ll finish it all,” added Kelley.
Also, here this evening were Michael and Kelly Burr and their daughter, Emery, 7 of Mt. Juliet. The couple enjoyed a crab boil.
“We were in the area and had seen lots of Facebook posts about it and decided to eat here and support a local business,” Michael said. “The meal is a good buy. It’s comparably underpriced to other places we’ve had seafood.”
The Crab Shack boils selections include snow crab, shrimp, crawfish, lobster and combinations. Prices range from $20 to $43 depending on the crustacean and the weight. Lunch specials, served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., go from $7.25 to $14.
Asked about what they consider the best three dishes on their menu, Murphy and Strader name the seafood boils at the top of their list. Among the ingredients in the boils are broccoli, eggs, corn, sausage and potatoes. Coming up in second and third places are their chicken wings and buffalo shrimp, respectively.
Murphy also praised a side dish, saying, “We’ve got the best red beans and rice made with ham hock.”
And dessert lovers should pay heed to the banana pudding of which Strader boasted, “Our banana pudding is phenomenal, flying off the shelves.”
“We make it from my family recipe,” added Murphy, 53, who grew up in the Jacksonville, Fla., area and has worked 37 years in the restaurant business, 29 of those years with Logan’s Roadhouse and 10 of those at the Lebanon location. Murphy started his career as a dishwasher at Cedar River Seafood in Jacksonville and graduated from the Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2002.
Strader, 49, grew up in Charleston, S.C., and has spent 25 years in food preparation and service and started as a line cook at T-Bonz Steakhouse in Charleston before moving into management, which includes three years as a manager at Logan’s in Lebanon. As for how he arrived here, he said, “I met this woman and moved 524 miles to be with her. She’s my wife now.”
The restaurant started with a soft opening in May, and the owners plan to hold a grand opening and customer appreciation day on Saturday, July 23 with complimentary blue crabs for the occasion.
The partners admitted they’re working at least 15 hours a day to get their Crab Shack on an even keel. Both say they were once fishermen, but it’s been a while since either wet a line. They do find time to root for their favorite football teams: Tracy for the Florida Gators and Strader for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Strader said the reaction has “been phenomenal. It’s exceeded our expectations. We’ve had outstanding support from the community. We’ve seen some customers back multiple times.”
“Many of them have thanked us for opening a seafood restaurant near their home,” added Tracy.