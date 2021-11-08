This is the time of year when my mailbox is flooded with seed catalogs vying for their business. On those cold nights, there is nothing I love more than sitting back with a seed catalog looking at the new things that are coming out.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed at the selections and overbuy seeds for next year. Don’t get me wrong, seeds can keep for many years if they are stored properly. They should be kept in a cool spot out of the sun.
We always hear the seed stories of archaeologists finding seeds in the desert and the seeds still being viable enough to grow. My uncle handed me five small jars of various peas and beans that my grandfather had grown in the 1980s and stored. They are almost 40 years old, and they still grew two years ago. I keep these jars as a reminder in my office in their original pill bottles and glass jars.
If you’re looking to try some new things out look for the All-America Selection Winners. This group trials vegetables and flowers across the U.S. and then selects the top winners each year. I’m sure some of you have grown these and didn’t even realize it.
The group selected its first winners in 1933 and have been doing it ever since. You can find these winners on the AAS website and sometimes the catalog will list it in the description of the plant.
Now is also a great time to decide what didn’t grow as well as you wanted. Perhaps you had a tomato that ended up with every blight known to man. Maybe it’s time to try something else instead of that same cultivar that you have grown for many years. Many of the new hybrids are resistant to certain diseases that seem to plague the older cultivars. I know they can taste differently, but many of the new hybrids will produce until frost.
You can generally find disease resistance in the descriptions in the catalog.
I also want to encourage you to look at the trial data from the University of Tennessee gardens. Let them kill the plant before you spend money on it to kill it. They release data about which cultivars did well and which ones didn’t fare too well.
There is nothing I love more than giving my opinion on vegetable and flower cultivars, so feel free to give me a shout.
Lucas Holman is the Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County. Contact him at (615) 444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.