Groundbreaking for Sellars Station in Mt. Juliet is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. at 2250 North Mt. Juliet Rd., the longtime former site of the funeral home.
The City of Mt. Juliet bought the property some years ago, and then sold it back to the Sellars, said employee Trendity Lane.
“The city bought it and could not get their offices in there on time,” he said. “They re-did City Hall and Judd Sellars bought it back.”
Sellars’ Operation Manager Beverly Austin said the groundbreaking will be for a 12,000-square-foot building (9,000 square feet in the lower floor and 3,000 square feet on the upper floor).
While she would not reveal the purpose of the new building, she did say it will be for just a single occupant.
“It’s going to be a specialty retail store,” she said. “It’s going to be huge and awesome and a tourist destination.
The Mt. Juliet High School Choir and some high school bands are scheduled to perform.