Nancy Britt and Evelyn Price were nominated as Wilson County representatives for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The state of Tennessee program honors volunteers in participating counties for their service.
This year there were 12 nominees from Wilson County. Each nominee received a plaque sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Britt has been a member of the Mt. Juliet Senior Activities Center for 10 years and currently serves on the board as treasurer. She heads the center’s two largest fundraisers each year, the Reverse Raffle, and Annual Spaghetti Days. The money raised from the fundraisers goes towards programming and activities and combined for nearly $20,000 last year.
Britt has been a member of National Exchange Clubs (national service organization) since the early 1980s. She has served on the local level as Club President (of both the Nashville and West Wilson Exchange Club) and served as the Trustee of the National Exchange Club Foundation. She has organized and conducted the annual nut sale for Tennessee for the past seven years and spends hundreds of hours annually in ordering, delivering, and selling pecans and other nuts to provide funds for annual scholarships to deserving TN youth.
Each year Britt coordinates the Flags of Honor project on Memorial Day weekend in Mt. Juliet. The proceeds go to help the MJSAC, scholarships and other community endeavors.
Price has been a member of the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center for over 15 years and has volunteered in some capacity from the beginning. She began by helping to serve meals during lunch and when she saw the need in the Unique Boutique, she quickly jumped in.
With a background in retail and an avid yard-sale enthusiast, Price has organized the shop and has been very competitive on pricing. She has worked Monday-Friday for most of every week since she began, working many Saturdays to ensure seasonal items were ready when people came in to shop on Monday morning.
The hard work she puts into the shop has increased revenues each year to help the Center reach its budget needs.
When the Center needed to come up with more fundraising events, she quickly suggested a yard sale. With her initiative the annual spring and fall yard sales have generated thousands of dollars in revenue.
“Our Senior Centers are such a valuable asset to our county. The wisdom and knowledge that fills the halls of the centers is immeasurable. The hard work and dedication of our volunteers is vital and I’m so appreciative of their willingness to serve others,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release.