Hunt Midwest has received unanimous approval from the Mt. Juliet Commission to rezone a 5.5-acre site at 3125 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. where it plans to build The Capstone at Mt. Juliet, an assisted living and memory care community.
The two-story, 76,000-square-foot senior housing community — located near Grace United Methodist Church — will offer 88 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with accommodations for up to 114 residents. The facility is expected to accept residents in 2020.
“Mt. Juliet and the Metro Nashville area have seen incredible population growth over the last several years,” Aaron Schmidt, vice president of development and construction at Hunt Midwest, said in a news release. “An increase of families moving into the area paired with a large number of seniors desiring to stay close to home has created an urgent need for quality senior housing.”
The facility will have a dedicated area for residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Amenities and gathering spaces will include formal and informal dining areas, chapel, fitness center, sunroom, walking trails, gazebo and dog park.