Wilson County planners are scheduled to consider final approval for a new senior living community in Mt. Juliet on Thursday night.
Already, Hunt Midwest has received a rezone for the proposed 5.5-acre site at 3125 North Mt. Juliet Rd. for The Capstone.
“I don’t know why it would not get approved,” city planner Jennifer Hamblen said. “They did a fantastic job with the site plan.”
Aaron Schmidt, vice present of development and construction at Hunt Midwest, said there will be 88 one- and two-bedroom suites for up to 114 residents at the assisted living and memory care facility.
“We fell in love with Mt. Juliet,” Schmidt said. “It’s a safe and attractive community. There’s a great atmosphere. Mt. Juliet and the Metro Nashville area has seen incredible population growth over the last several years.”
The facility is expected to open in 2020. Its plans include a formal dining room, fitness center, sunroom, walking trails, gazebo and dog park.