The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will host its seventh annual community bike ride on Sunday, May 1 beginning at 2 p.m.
Ride Mt. Juliet will start and finish in the WeGo train parking lot at the corner of E. Division Street and N. Mt. Juliet Road. The 5.8-mile event is intended for riders of all ages and skill levels.
The course will travel north on Mt. Juliet Road to Charlie Daniels Parkway, continue through the middle school parking lot to Woodridge Place, to Golden Bear Gateway, Curd Road, Clemmons Road, E. Division Street and back to the train station parking lot. Riders will follow a MJFD truck, and the Mt. Juliet Police Department will be present to ensure the safety for all riders.
In addition to the ride, the MJ Police Department will conduct a bicycle rodeo in the train parking lot. The rodeo provides young riders the skills needed to become safer bicyclists. Riders who complete the rodeo course will receive a certificate. All cyclists are required to wear a helmet and sign a waiver. A parent or guardian must accompany riders under the age of 12.
The Veloteers Bicycle Club will provide a free Bontrager bike helmet to the first 20 children, 12 and younger. Children 10 and under can also register to win a youth bicycle being given away from Biker’s Choice and the Veloteers.
The Mt. Juliet BPAC is comprised of volunteers from the community to guide the city plans for safe walking, running, and cycling infrastructure improvements.