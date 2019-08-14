Mt. Juliet conservative Republican Aaron Shane announced Monday that he will not seek the Tennessee House 57th District seat in 2020 after he challenged incumbent Susan Lynn in 2018.
“While I appreciate the encouragement and support that I have received, the timing of another campaign simply isn’t right for me and my family. My wife and I recently bought another business, which will take up a considerable amount of time over the next several years as we grow and expand it,” Shane said in a news release.
The native of Canada started Shane Electric in 2011 after becoming a U.S. citizen in 2008. He said he wanted to bring a common sense mentality to office.
He said he would work to lower taxes, give teachers more pay and freedom to teach and work to control unnecessary spending at the state level.
In the 2018 Republican primary, Shane received 4,542 votes to Lynn’s 8,688, which prompted many to suggest he would run again in 2020.
“Additionally, our kids are young, and I feel that committing to something as all-consuming and important as running for political office right now would be difficult to balance against the time I want to spend with my wife and kids during these critically important years in our lives,” Shane said.
Shane said he hoped his announcement would allow time for other candidates to step up as options for voters and that he plans to remain active in Wilson County Republican Party activities.