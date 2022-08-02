Increased fuel prices over the last year have forced several entities that use vehicles throughout Wilson County to focus more on cost reduction.
Fuel prices in the Nashville region increased about a dollar since last summer, according to the AAA-Tennessee division.
“I can’t shut down. I can’t say, ‘OK. We’re out of money. Go home,’ ” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “It’s took a hit on our budget. It did last year, and it probably will this year. We’re just doing the best we can.”
Bryan, who shared his thoughts on the fuel situation with the Lebanon Kiwanis Club, said the agency has new practices to adjust to the fuel prices, including letting new vehicles run in instances where they previously would have shut the vehicles off.
“We’ve learned that makes the fuel last longer than cutting the car off somehow,” he said.
Bryan said the agency shifted funds within its budget last year to cover the increased fuel costs but said he could not predict the fuel prices impact this year.
“This year it may not be that way,” he said.
Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker said despite the fleet of buses the district utilizes, the district did not anticipate any major impact due to gas prices. Wilson County Schools’ buses use diesel fuel.
“There’s been no indication at all that there’s going to be any hiccups. Gas prices sliding back down a little even more reinforces that,” Barker said.
Barker said the district was lucky the bulk of increased prices came during the summer when schools were out of session.
The price of gas has continually fallen since it hit a record high average of $5.01 on June 14, according to AAA. Wilson County’s average fuel price was $3.68 as of Aug. 1, which was below the state average of $3.78.
“Timing is everything as they say, and in this case, it really was,” Barker said.
Barker said the district is also down about 12-15 drivers, which helps keep the fuel prices low due to not operating a full fleet.
The fuel prices have also had an impact on city services, although none have been disrupted. Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said city leaders have had several conversations about fuel prices and their impact on services.
“Thankfully, we have been able to maintain full operations without any negative impact on city services and I don’t anticipate any impact on city services going forward,” Martin said.
Martin said each city department head continually monitors their budgets and cut costs when they can.
“Our city garage also keeps our fleet operating efficiently, so we are trying to save where and when we can,” Martin said. “As part of our budget process, we prepare for such increases, so we aren’t caught off-guard or ill prepared.”
Wilson County’s average fuel price of $3.68 places the county in the lower half of pricing in the state, according to AAA. Seventy-four percent of gas stations in the state have prices below $4, while fuel pump prices average from $3.56 in the lowest 10 percent of stations to $4.33 for the highest 10 percent of stations.
Tennessee ranks as the seventh least-expensive market in the nation for fuel prices, according to AAA.