Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.