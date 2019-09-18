More than 3,500 people participated in the 16th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk and helped raised thousands of dollars to go toward assisting cancer patients and their families.
There were 578 chip-timed runners participating in the 2019 run. The event raised more than $271,000 to help the Sherry’s Run organization provide financial assistance and support for families in Wilson County and surrounding counties.
The 16th annual event was held in memory of Geoff Sadler, and honored Todd and Diane Smith.
Sadler died from esophageal cancer last November. Todd manages the Sonic restaurant on West Main Street in Lebanon and Diane manages the Sonic location in Carthage. Both are cancer survivors and longtime supporters of Sherry’s Run.
There also were 141 teams which participated. The team awards were: Wilson Bank & Trust for most participants on a team (captain: Wendy Anderson); Whit’s Warriors for the most money raised (captain: Tammy Robertson); Sadler Princess Protection Agency for most team spirit (captain: Heather Sadler); and Team Toni won the T-shirt competition (captain: Toni Johnson).
Anthony Reeves of Lebanon finished as the overall winner with a time of 16:17. Trish Graves of Mt. Juliet finished as the female overall winner with a time of 20:49. Linda Lamott and Brett Seybold won the masters’ divisions.
