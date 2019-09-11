This year’s Sherry’s Run on Saturday in Lebanon will be held in honor of Todd and Diane Smith.
The Pleasant Shade couple is well known for their involvement with several local Sonic restaurants, with Todd managing the West Main location in Lebanon and Diane in Carthage.
Despite receiving clear mammogram results in October of 2012, Diane found a lump in her breast in December of that same year. After a biopsy confirmed a cancer diagnosis, she began treatment in February of 2013. Diane continued to work throughout her treatments and maintained a positive attitude despite her diagnosis.
“I wanted to show the kids at work that I could be there, despite not feeling well,” Diane said.
Diane stayed active throughout her treatment, even catching a 42-pound fish by herself from the Cumberland River.
“When I said I was too weak and my arms were too tired and I couldn’t do it, my family told me to just keep reeling!” Diane said.
After undergoing five months of chemotherapy treatment, Todd and Diane got the devastating news that her cancer had not shrunk at all. Doctors then placed Diane on an antibody therapy that was still in the test phases, and the treatment proved to be effective at shrinking the cancer.
While Diane underwent her treatment, Todd was by her side, cheering her on and praying for her.
“One afternoon I prayed to God to heal her and to let it be me instead,” Todd said. “After that prayer, I had overwhelming peace that she was going to be ok.”
In January of 2019, Todd received his own diagnosis of prostate cancer. Todd’s surgery was scheduled for May, and on the day of the surgery, Todd was ready.
Recently, Todd received word that his PSA levels are undetectable.
“If anyone ever doubts that there is a God, you don’t have to look much further than Diane and me to see otherwise,” Todd said. “It is a miracle that we are here.”
“The Smiths and Sonic are longtime supporters of Sherry’s Run and are always willing to supply our organization with whatever we need before we even ask,” Sherry’s Run Executive Board Member Kevin Bass said.
Road closures
There will be some road closures for the event.
The Sherry’s Run 5K course begins at 623 West Main St. in Lebanon. The course heads east on West Main Street and then travels north on North Greenwood Street passing the historic Woolen Mills to the U.S. 70 North By-Pass/Baddour Parkway.
The course heads west on the By-Pass to Castle Heights Avenue North and then travels south to Hill Street. At Hill Street walkers can choose to continue on Castle Heights Avenue North to return to the Sherry’s Run event site or they can continue on the race course onto Hill Street.
For runners, at Hill Street, they will turn left, travel east to North Greenwood Street, then south to West Main Street where they will travel west returning to the finish line at the Sherry’s Run event site.
Most road closures and detours along the route will be in effect between 6-11 a.m. At 6:30 a.m. police and event personnel will implement a soft road closure along the entire race course. The 5K run begins at 8 a.m. and streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed.
A road closure grid and complete course map can be seen at www.sherrysrun.org.
The Sherry’s Run organization, Wilson County’s largest grassroots cancer fundraising effort, is a non-profit, Christian organization that has helped hundreds of families who are experiencing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, call (615) 925-2592. To make a donation to Sherry’s Run, go to www.sherrysrun.org.