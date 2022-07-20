The Sherry’s Hope organization is asking county residents to “Paint the Town Green” to prepare for its 19th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 in Lebanon.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site located at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6:30-8 a.m.
To “Paint the Town Green” volunteers tie hundreds of lime green bows on mailboxes, monuments, fences, light posts and cars. Not only do the green bows raise awareness for the annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk event, but all proceeds from the donations for green bows go to assist families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
The green bows are available by making a minimum donation of $10 at the Sherry’s Hope office in Lebanon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or any Lebanon Wilson Bank & Trust location. Donations for green bows can also be made at the 5K event site from Sept. 8-10.
Some businesses, organizations and churches form teams to participate in the Run/Walk. The team captain can go to www.sherrysrun.org to register themselves. For questions regarding teams, contact Ashlee Chance at teams@sherrysrun.org or at (615) 476-3844.
Sherry’s Hope also works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance.