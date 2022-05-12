Mt. Juliet’s first ever “Ride of Silence” event is planned to raise awareness for cyclists on the roads and to honor the cyclists worldwide who have been killed or injured while riding.
The local event is planned for Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. with a 4.5-mile ride in silence from the Mt. Juliet train station to the Mt. Juliet Police Department and back.
The event is hosted by the Veloteers Bicycle Club and supported by the Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
Last year, 405 silent rides were held worldwide.
In 2003, Chris Phelan organized the first Ride of Silence in Dallas after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was hit by the mirror of a passing bus and killed, according to the Dallas Morning News.
According to the National Safety Council, the number of preventable deaths from bicycle incidents in the U.S. increased 16 percent in 2020 and have increased 44 percent in the last 10 years, from 873 in 2011 to 1,260 in 2020. According to a NSC report, bicycle-related deaths peak in the warmer months, and remain high through October.
Sally Robertson of Mt. Juliet was struck by a vehicle in August 2021 while cycling from her job at Nashville State Community College to the Riverfront train station. The collision broke her pelvis in two places.
“A pelvis break is really painful,” Robertson said. “Once I got home, it took me two hours to climb a flight of stairs. I thought I was in pretty good shape, but it was nearly impossible.”
She had weekly physical therapy into December, when she painfully “got back on the bike” again.
She also has been struck by a car, receiving a broken leg, while cycling on West End Avenue in Nashville, and struck by a car while cycling on Leeville Pike in Lebanon while she was four months pregnant.
“This Ride in Silence event is just so important to me because we just have to let people know we are here, we legally share the road, and it’s just so, so important to be conscious at all times,” Robertson said.
She said Mt. Juliet has made some strides with safe greenways for cyclists and said schools like Rutland Elementary have safe sidewalks for kids biking to school.
Mt. Juliet Police Cpt. Tyler Chandler said bikes need to have reflectors, lights and the cyclist should wear a helmet. The law requires a helmet for those under 16.
Robertson said all bikes in the Mt. Juliet event are required to have lights because the event starts at 7 p.m.