When it comes to Cedar City curios, no individual around may have accumulated a cooler collection than Larry Singleton.
The 1976 Lebanon High School grad, who retired 12 days ago after a 39-year career as Cracker Barrel’s décor and warehouse manager, has been collecting Lebanon stuff for 25 years. While none of the artifacts date back to 1819, the year the city was officially incorporated, the batch covers quite a swath across the 20th century.
It all began, he recalled, “When I ran across a bottle that said ‘Lebanon, Tennessee,’ and I had never heard of it. I wondered ‘where was this’ and ‘when was it made?’ Curiosity just got the best of me.”
The laidback and affable fellow has called Lebanon his home since he was 10. His mother and father were Cracker Barrel’s original pickers and store decorators. So, yep, he knows his way around antiques and really good junk.
“I like advertising and any unique country store pieces and anything early from Lebanon and Castle Heights memorabilia,” he noted.
Among his favorite Lebanon artifacts are anything associated with his childhood memories, such as vintage calendars or paper bags from places like now long-gone businesses as Shannon’s Drug Store or Bradshaw Drug Company and local banks, groceries, gas stations, restaurants and cafes.
Recently, Singleton allowed the Wilson Post into his man cave for a peek at some of his knickknacks.