More than 60 vendors are scheduled to participate in the Taste of Wilson County event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Wilson County Expo Center.
The event is from 5:30-8 p.m.
Taste of Wilson County is an education fundraiser presented by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Wilson County Business & Education Coalition to raise money for scholarships, teacher grants and the Wilson Books from Birth program.
The Kid Zone will include crafts and face painting. The annual Grill Off Challenge will feature Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson.
The Culinary Challenge will have Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High School culinary teams facing off.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $8 for children (ages 6-11) and $15 for teachers. VIP Tickets are $35 and offer a seat in the VIP area as well as a private caterer adult beverages and music.
For more information, go to www.tasteofwilsoncounty.com or call (615) 444-5503. Tickets are available at Wilson Bank & Trust offices, the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office and at www.LebanonWilsonChamber.com.