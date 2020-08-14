Skylar Gregg, a homegrown Lebanon product, may have had little choice in her decision to chase a career as a singer and songwriter. It likely was predestined as the music gene saturates her DNA.
Her new album “Roses” described as “exuding a Muscle Shoals meets Nashville vibe,” releases Friday. It comprises self-composed tunes such as the countrified title track “Roses”, the bluesy “Long Way Back”, the environmentally inspired “Landfill” and the historically roused “Witch Hunt” (hint: Tennessee’s Bell Witch).
“Long Way Back”, the first single from the album, got the ball rolling for Gregg as April’s edition of American Songwritermagazine proclaimed that her vocals yield “a rich, bluesy sound that’s as American as hot dogs on the 4th of July … Mixing elements of country, soul and blues, the tune’s undeniably groovy arrangement is reminiscent of artists like Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin. Yet, Gregg is no anachronism. The energy and passion her powerful vocal performance injects into the song not only conveys the heartfelt message behind the lyrics, but makes the song a unique achievement.”
Asked how she defined her vocal stylings, Gregg answered, “Soulful with a country twang. I get compared a lot to Bobbie Gentry. and a lot people say that they hear Dolly Parton in my voice. I don’t really hear that.”
The musician, born in Donelson, attended Sam Houston and Carroll-Oakland Elementary schools before graduating from Lebanon High School in 2005. She lives in Nashville with her husband, musician Taylor Lonardo, working as a hairstylist by day and pursuing the music dream by night.
Her family’s musical roots run deep. For starters, her father, Nicky, made his way from Oklahoma to perform in Opryland’s “Country Music U.S.A.” show and is a songwriter. Her mother, Kim, a New York native who graduated from Mt. Juliet High, majored in piano at Belmont University and was a member of the country band Half Breed and contemporary Christian group Sentinel.
Meanwhile, her brother, Duncan, has played guitar in local country bands and Americana bands in the Northwest, and sister Maggie Jo plays piano. And her uncle, Paul Gregg, is a longtime member of Restless Heart, and first cousin Cody Gregg, is a country singer and tunesmith.
“My family taught me how to sing and play instruments. I took voice lessons from my Aunt Lisa. I think 75 percent of my music has been influenced by my family, and I’ve been heavily influenced by my husband’s playing, too,” said Gregg, 33.
Getting personal about her music, she shared, “I try to compile songs that are life lessons. I’ve been kind of a sideman in bands and had my own blues-rock band. For a while I felt I was playing the part I needed to be for what was going on through all that and trying to figure out ‘when I do my own music what will that sound like?’ I got to the point where I felt, ‘OK, this is it,’ and made the record.
“I hope that I’m more honest, and I hope the writing has matured. I really learned to love soul music in my 20s, and I was raised on country music. When I finally blended those two together, I thought, ‘Oh, this is what I sound like,’” said Gregg, whose favorite songbirds include Bobbie Gentry, Bonnie Raitt and Susan Tedeschi.
The music starts playing
Gregg first sang onstage at the age of 6 when she warbled “Beauty and the Beast” in a Rainbow Kids performance at Sam Houston Elementary School. While in elementary school she began playing piano and taking guitar lessons from her dad. Today, she plays lead guitar, bass and drums. While in the Lebanon High School choir, under the direction of Cindy McGuire, she sang in Midstate and all-state choirs.
It was after entering Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned a degree in songwriting, that she began to envision being a professional musician.
“I got in my first band, Rhythm Kitchen, in 2008, and it was so much fun that I thought, ‘it would be cool if this could be a career.’ Since then I’ve been in a bunch of revolving kinds of groups doing my own music,” said Gregg, who self-produced two albums “Walkin’ in the Woods” and “Time Machine” with her husband in their home studio.
This time around she turned producing chores over to Nashville veteran Jon Estes and went with studio musicians.
“It was so much more relaxing and enjoyable, and I could just do what I was there to do which was to sing the songs that I wrote,” said Gregg, who also sang the background vocals accompanied by four family members and friend and musical soulmate Heather Moulder. The relatives included her mom, dad and uncles Danny and Paul Gregg.
Kim Gregg described the experience of harmonizing in the studio with her daughter as being “pretty cool, very different from singing anywhere else. I was honored that she asked me to do it.”
When Skylar let her parents know she wanted to pursue a career in music, Kim advised her, “Go to school and get a real profession, because you’re going to have to do that on the side.”
“She was always super musical, and we encouraged that. She’s so determined about everything she’s ever done. She’s pretty much done all of this stuff on her own and not had any help from anybody. She’s a go-getter. It’s OK with me as long as she gets her bills paid.”
As for her progression as a tunesmith, Skylar said, “I have been writing songs super consistently my whole life. I figured at a pretty young age that songwriting was a vessel to express yourself and to help you process feelings. So, it has really been a blessing for me in a lot of ways and therapeutic throughout my entire life. I quit for a year and thought ‘What is wrong with me?’ and realized I need it (songwriting).”
Putting together an album
Gregg composed all 11 songs on “Roses” while she had co-writers Shannon Labrie and Kyshona Armstrong on “I Already Know” and Mando Saenz on “Have You Ever Tried To Lose Your Mind.”
About her selection of “Roses” as the title track, she said, “ ‘Roses’ is a song I wrote about how you don’t have very much time on this earth and you kind of need to give it all you’ve got. I took a lot of influence from that in the whole record. All the songs are sort of life lessons from the past decade.”
Meanwhile, she said “Landfill”, her second single from the album, is her favorite.
“I just liked the creativity in the writing of that song and think it’s really fun, and I like the message. I wrote it about the landfill on Highway 231 between Lebanon and Murfreesboro and how it kept getting bigger and bigger, and then I went to something different. I was a Southern person packing down things that happened to me and telling everybody ‘I was fine’ all the time, and it was more about me becoming a landfill.”
Gregg began recording “Roses” in August 2019 but did not finish the last track until June due to complications caused by the coronavirus.
“It has been a good excuse to get the record out and all my bases are covered,” she said, adding, “For indie artists this has been kind of like a space for us in some bigger publications. I’m looking forward to playing live in 2021, I guess, which will be great, and everybody will be really ready.”
ALBUM DEBUT
Skylar Gregg releases her new album “Roses” on Friday. It will be available on iTunes, Wi-Fi and Apple Music. Hear Gregg sing “Have You Ever Tried To Lose Your Mind” at youtube.com.