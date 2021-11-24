The nostalgia is alive and well at Lebanon’s Snow White Drive In restaurant with the recent passing of the manager’s baton from Patty Lehew to her 22-year-old granddaughter, Angel Lehew.
It’s all in the family at this restaurant known for its milkshakes, burgers, hand pulled barbecue and Friday night Cruise-Ins. It’s been a fixture in this community since 1953, passed down through generations of family members in some fashion, with the community just as close and like family as well.
Angel brings some new energy, vibes and confidence to the 68-year-old restaurant that started when she pleaded with her grandmother to let her work there when she was 14. Angel grew up in the restaurant because both her great-grandmother and grandmother have been the manager.
Recently Patty decided after 24 years working at the restaurant -- the last six as its manager -- that it was time to retire.
“I started part-time in the dining room when I was in my late 30s and had children and worked part-time to help out,” Patty said.
Patty’s mom, Ann Birdwell, was the restaurant’s manager before her. Her sister Edie Oats worked there as well and made, from scratch, many of the “gotta get a second helping” dishes which kept the restaurant on the map for so many years.
“I decided to pass the baton to Angel,” said Patty. “Angel has been groomed for this for years and she’s ready. She’s got the heart for it. Angel cares about the people, the customers and she would go the extra mile for any one of our customers. She knows this place from front to back and in between.”
“Not everyone is made for the service industry,” the proud grandmother said.
Angel graduated from Lebanon High School in 2017.
“I’ve been working at Snow White since I was 14,” she said while taking a short break for an interview at the restaurant prior to opening at 11 a.m. recently. “I was here all the time and grew up here. I tried to help out since I was tall enough to see over the counter. I started asking grandma if I could do real work and one night, on a busy Friday, she called and asked me to come in.”
Angel put in some time as an assistant manager at Snow White.
“I’m now officially manager, a job I’ve wanted since I was 5 years old,” said Angel. “This is my world. I love to cook, clean, manage, host and everything.”
Planning to change anything?
“It’s not broke, is it?” she said. “I have the hopes of owning it one day.”
She’s not touching the tried-and-true menu that had a waiting line for the steadfast “chicken and dressing” on a recent Friday night. The only new rule from Angel is to have the employees wear matching Snow White shirts.
“This is an institution in Lebanon,” she said. “And I’m at the management helm. Been doing things here since I was a little girl. This is so neat.”
Equally, Angel said she knows she’s been given a great opportunity.
“I am a very hard worker,” she said. “I’ve worked very hard and have helped out a lot of people, I’m proud to be promoted.”
Her one-year stint at Cumberland University confirmed she really didn’t want to be an accountant.
Snow White owner Mark Moore said he’s glad Patty chose Angel to replace her as manager.
“I think we’ve all been grooming Angel as the next owner,” he said.
Though a long-time truck driver, owning Snow White is not completely out of Moore’s wheelhouse.
“I dabbled in BBQ for years,” he said. “I’ve made 300 plates for our local cheerleaders. It’s just great food here, a family atmosphere.
“We give back to the community and we keep prices low. A family of four can eat here and not break the bank. The construction guys line up here for our meat-n-three.”
And, Moore said they never let anyone go hungry.
“We know if we see someone who doesn’t have the means, we will feed them,” he said.
The restaurant’s Friday Night Cruise-Ins (mostly Jeeps these days) are still a draw and on Saturdays the muscle cars of another era show up on the three acres out back. Moore said they can have 25 to 200 cars these nights.
“We are so much a part of this community, regulars eat here every day and join new and old customers lining up at the door before we open,” he said.
Moore said Angel understands the community’s love for everything Snow White.
“She knows absolutely everything in the back, to working the register out front. If she doesn’t know, she will figure it out. I’m proud to be the owner and am so blessed God and Lebanon have been so good to me. Snow White is this community’s family.”
In a microwave society, Snow White’s charm is its nostalgia.
Snow White is a destination restaurant for many and a favorite stop for big-time musicians like Kid Rock, Keith Urban and recently JD Shelburne, who have filmed music videos on the property. People visit the restaurant for their 50th wedding anniversary and say they got engaged in a booth there. Many first dates happen over the legendary hot fudge cake.
“Our menus never change,” said Moore. “We have a laid-back atmosphere, and we are a family-run restaurant. We cater to everyone. Toddlers come here for their first ice-cream cone.
“You can’t change things up. Snow White is Lebanon.”
The woman behind many of the revered scratch recipes is Edie Oats. She’s worked there 29 years and started as a waitress. She and her mom bought the restaurant in 1999.
“I just love people so much and love feeding people,” she said.
Her chicken and dressing, pot roast and banana pudding are popular. There are shakes of every kind and Snow White has been voted the site of the Best Burger in Wilson County 10 years running.
When not cooking at the restaurant, Oats cooks at home. She cooks all the plate lunches and homemade desserts. At the age of 12, she tried to replicate her aunt’s chicken and dressing.
“I concocted because nobody measures” she said.
The only secret she would reveal was the use of chicken broth to keep the food moist.
“Angel is our new manager,” she said. “She can do cooking to payroll to ordering. She was raised here. You either got it or you don’t, and she’s got it!”
Oats said the secret to success there is Southern hospitality and making people feel at home like they are at a friend’s house at their table.
Angel knows she has big shoes to fill and hungry stomachs as well.
“Nobody comes to Snow White and leaves hungry,” she said.