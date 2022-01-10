A major snowstorm halted the usual end of week hustle and bustle in Wilson County after the county received up to 9 inches of snow in some areas last Thursday.
Wilson County joined most other areas in Middle Tennessee that were a part of a snowstorm that brought about an inch of snow in southern Middle Tennessee to about 9 inches in some part of northern Middle Tennessee. Snow totals in Wilson County ranged from about 6 inches in the southern portions to nearly 9 inches in some northern portions, according to the National Weather Service Nashville office.
The snowfall in the Nashville region is the most the area has reported on Jan. 6 since 1977 but was below the area’s fifth-most snowfall total of 10.2 inches that occurred in 1964 and 1951, according to the National Weather Service.
At the peak of precipitation Thursday morning, nearly 1 inch of snowfall accumulated per hour before the snow tapered off around 4 p.m.
The quick accumulation and below freezing temperatures made roadway travel hazardous.
The Lebanon Police Department reported multiple crashes Thursday morning around 10 a.m. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported some rollover wrecks as the snowstorm intensified.
“The number of vehicle related accidents we are responding to are occurring at a very high rate which may cause a delay in response even with additional manpower we are utilizing,” Wilson County Sheriff’s officials reported Thursday morning.
Both agencies reported multiple wrecks and snow-related incidents, including stranded vehicles.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported one injury crash and 21 non-injury crashes from Thursday to Saturday, and 95 disabled vehicles from spin-offs or being stuck.
MJPD reported that it received requests to have patrol cars escort snowplows and salt trucks clearing the roads because cars were passing and driving recklessly near the snow vehicles.
Government offices and courts throughout Wilson County closed Thursday and Friday, while Wilson County Schools closed Thursday and Friday, as well.
Temperatures dipped into single digits Thursday night before 40-degree weather and rainfall over the weekend eliminated most of the remaining snow and ice throughout the county.