Now that the New Year is upon us, I thought now would be a great time to tell you to keep up the great work.
2020 and 2021 have been tough and unique years with tornadoes and the pandemic. I am now looking forward to 2022 and all the blessings it will bring.
One of my 2022 resolutions is to put 2020 and 2021 behind me. My resolution used to be to eat healthier and exercise more, but my new most important resolutions going forward is going to be to embrace life and love my family and friends even more.
We all must share this world together, and it’s much easier to do when we’re all happy, healthy and good to one another. Love is an awesome thing and something we need much more of.
Every new year seems to bring many new resolutions and challenges. Keeping resolutions can be tough if not impossible, and most last only about eight weeks or so. Some resolutions include quitting the smoking of cigarettes and the consumption of alcohol or starting an exercise program and so on.
When reviewing current resolutions and considering future resolutions I thought I might offer a little suggestion that might just help you increase your chances of succeeding with your resolutions. Senior citizens can give you great advice and lots of great ideas for resolutions. As the old saying goes, our senior citizens have been there and done that and probably know better than anyone which resolutions work and which ones simply don’t work.
There are many good and bad New Year’s Resolutions, some obtainable and some not. I also found that succeeding and failing at a New Year’s resolution wasn’t always good or bad, but that resolutions were pretty much something most people discussed around the New Year.
I also discovered that resolutions can be implemented at any time, not just New Years. So, if you fail during the first couple of months of the New Year with your resolution(s) or simply can’t think of any in December, don’t worry, you have the entire year to make them.
After 2020 and 2021 faith and family should always come first and my plan is to take better care of myself so I can spend more time loving and sharing time with my family and friends.
I would like to ask everyone to please add the following resolutions to your list 2022 list. Resolve to be more fun, more kind, more accepting, more forgiving, more patient, more caring, more helpful, more understanding and more loving.
Happy New Year!
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.