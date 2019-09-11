An upcoming sporting clays tournament will benefit the Lebanon Special School District food program for children.
The fourth-annual Sporting Clays to Fill Backpacks will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1141 Callis Rd. in Lebanon.
The event, sponsored by Vulcan Materials Company, will benefit the Lebanon Special School District Weekend Backpack Program.
Sporting Clays to Fill Backpacks organizer Danny Denton has raised funds for Lebanon Special School District Summer Food Program since the event’s first year.
Proceeds from past events have helped the district upgrade buses to use for the summer program, as well as gone toward the purchase of a van to reach for areas.
The program has fed more than 17,000 meals this summer, and distributed more than 700 backpacks last year for children in need of food through its Weekend Backpack program.
Anyone interested in participating, should contact Denton at (615) 948-9705.