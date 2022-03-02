Over the past four-and-a-half years, the Springdale Elementary School Junior Beta Club has won 25 national competitions, 94 state awards and nine leadership awards.
Junior Beta Club is a division of the National Beta Club, which is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America.
“Beta Club recognizes students who not only achieve academically, but also demonstrate a high moral and ethical character with an admirable attitude,” said SPES club sponsor Michelle Kaas. Other sponsors are Kimber Bagwell, Jennifer Spence and Vyron Elzie.
“One of the main goals of Beta Club is to provide students with ample opportunities for leadership and service in their communities,” Kaas said. “There are (more than) 8,500 clubs nationally and it continues to grow each year.”
This year’s club president is fifth grader Egypt Carrion. The vice-president is Eddy Becerra, a fourth grader.
At the Tennessee State Convention, with only the top five in the state moving on to nationals, the Mt. Juliet school’s Beta team qualified for nationals in 21 categories. They include first place in Science, Sculpture, Book Battle and Living Literature; second place in Quiz Bowl Written, Group Performance, Robotics, and Portfolio; and third place in Math, Quiz Bowl Love and 3D Design.
They finished in fourth place in 2D Design and in fifth place in English Language Arts, Speech, Painting, Color Photography, Woodworking, Apparel, Marketing and Communications, and Technology
“This year we will go to the Leadership Summit in Gatlinburg in March and Nationals June 30-July 1.” Kaas said. “We qualified and will compete in (more than) 20 competitions. We know Dolly Parton has helped promote Beta Nationals this year and we are hoping she gets to see our ‘9-5’ skit.”
The members performed the skit, which includes dancing to the classic song by Parton, during the February Wilson County Schools board meeting.
“Betas are also leaders and we take great pride in this,” Becerra told the school board. “We are given so many opportunities to lead — we do this mostly through service projects. Some of our favorite service projects are making cards for health care workers and nursing home residents, running a food drive for Second Harvest Foods, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, and going to parks to clean up litter.”
The club’s sponsors have received the highest award possible the last two years. The name of the award is the John W. Harris Educators of Excellence status. Only 59 of over 20,000 sponsors received the award in 2020-21.
“As sponsors our main goal is to give our students the tools and opportunities to build and use their leadership skills. We tell them this is your club — you choose the service projects, design the shirts, and decide what direction our club goes each year. We are there to guide them and help them, but in the end, the success is theirs,” Bagwell said.