State Rep. Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) and State Rep. Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon) presented a $50,000 check at the Wilson County Fair to Wilson County Promotions for the construction of an Agriculture Learning Center.
Tim Edwards of Edwards Feeds, Inc., who is coordinating the project, accepted the check from the lawmakers.
During the 2019 legislative session, Lynn who is chairman of the House Finance Ways and Means Committee, and Boyd worked to secure funding as part of the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget for a new Agriculture Learning Center for Tennessee’s biggest fair.
“We consulted with members of the fair board because we wanted to see how we could help the fair and the fairgrounds. I am proud to announce that we secured $50,000 to help design and construct a new birthing barn for the grounds,” Lynn said. “The birthing barn exhibit was a successful addition last year as it was live-streamed and viewed all across the world. I believe the Agriculture Learning Center will help educate our future farmers, while also promoting tourism in Wilson County.”
“The birthing barn was one of the most successful exhibits at last year’s fair, and it is my hope that the Agriculture Learning Center will help educate and train Tennesseans and tourists from across the country,” Boyd said.
Lynn reappointed to lead committee
New Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton reappointed Lynn as chairman of the House Finance Ways and Means Committee. Lynn remains the only woman to lead the powerful committee comprised of 19 House members.
The committee handles the appropriation of state funds; the general appropriations bill; the deposit of public monies; all measures relating to taxes and the raising of revenue, bonds and bonding revenue and assessment and collection of property taxes.
During Lynn's first term as chairman taxes in the state budget were cut by $35 million.