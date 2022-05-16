Mt. Juliet will break ground in the next few weeks on a restroom building and a playground at a new multi-purpose sports field park under development adjacent to Victory Baptist Church with a projected opening of those additions by the end of the year.
The city received a matching $430,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that will go toward adding restrooms and a playground to the 8.65-acre park land the city bought last year at a cost of $430,000 on a site at Tate Lane and W. Division Street.
“We have named the park Hamilton Denson Park because we bought the land from these two families,” said City of Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee. “These families sold the land to us and asked for naming rights.”
Much-needed fields for soccer, football, kickball, softball and baseball are being built.
This week fields are being sown with seed and covered in straw and the 90-space parking lot will see asphalt in the next few weeks. The parking spaces will be open soon for those using the Town Center Greenway.
Lee said when the fields likely will be available to rent by organizations next spring.
Part of the grant money will pay for an ADA access connector to the parking lot. The playground and restrooms will be constructed simultaneously. Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc. of Franklin will design both projects. Clary Construction will build the park.
Lee said the idea for the playground is for kids to have fun while their siblings play ball.
“This is a great bonus,” he said. “A great kick-start of things to come and very beneficial … and enhancement to the nearby greenway. It’s big for our city and county. I thank (State Rep. Susan) Lynn and (State Sen. Mark) Pody for staying on this and pushing this grant through.”