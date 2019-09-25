Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation officials held a public hearing last week to receive comments on a new permit for the Watertown Sewer Treatment Plant.
The previous permit expired July 31 but will remain in effect until a new permit is issued, according to Vojin Janjiç, manager of water-based systems for TDEC’s Division of Water Resources.
A consent order that went into effect in October 2015 that included fines and a corrective action plan has served as direction for the plant after Watertown was found to be in violation of its permit due to overflows of its sewage storage container into Round Lick Creek.
“Not issuing a permit is not a viable option,” Janjiç said. “If we don’t issue a permit, it would continue to operate under the previous permit …That’s what the law says.”
Retired attorney John Norris, Christina Norris and retired judge Claudia Bonnyman requested in a July 16 letter that TDEC schedule the public hearing. The Norrises and Bonnyman together own 124 acres of land in the Commerce community downstream from the Watertown sewer plant.
“Our use and enjoyment of our property have been affected in multiple ways,” Norris said during the public hearing. “You can’t splash or wade in the creek when it’s thick with algae and don’t like friends, children or grandchildren out, because we don’t want them exposed. Not only is it a health hazard, it’s just not pleasant. I don’t like being near the creek when it’s overgrown with algae. It makes me feel bad. It used to be a source of great pleasure and pride, and now it’s a source of embarrassment. It is probably the most significant feature in east Wilson County south of the Cumberland River. It needs to be restored to what it once was.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings also sent TDEC a letter that included 16 objections to the proposed permit, which TDEC officials recorded and plan to review and consider before the final permit is issued in October. Public comments will be Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m. via mail or email to ariel.wessel-fuss@tn.gov.
According to the consent order, 40 percent of the corrective action plan is to be completed by the end of the year. But the Watertown City Council voted earlier this year to complete the entire project at the cost of about $2.4 million. Currently, TDEC has extended Watertown’s deadline to allow for the full project to be completed.
Jennings said the city is currently exploring funding options, but work is expected to begin soon to replace decades-old sewer lines that lead to the sewer plant, as well as plans to repair the plant itself. Jennings said the city would use savings to make the debt payments and has applied for a loan from the Tennessee Revolving Loan Fund or possibly the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund to pay for the project. Water Management Services will do the work.
“We have determined through that consent order, because of the money we have been able to save and accumulate in the past three or four years, we cannot pay with cash,” Jennings said. “But we felt like we had enough saved that we could take on the entire project at one time and make the debt payments. I am hopeful we can pay some up front and reduce the debt.
“We are not trying to delay any implementation of this project. We are trying to make it all happen at one time … We are looking to complete it far before the total project deadline of 2025.”
Jennings said the council is trying to avoid a water and sewer rate increase to pay for the project. The city currently has a moratorium on new construction on the east side of the city due to the sewer issues.