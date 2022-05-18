The presentation of the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award at Friendship Christian in Lebanon. Pictured from left to right are Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Representative Clark Boyd, Friendship Christian Academy Principal Veronica Bender, Friendship Christian Academy Teacher Chris Link and Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy receives its award from the secretary of state's office for having 100 percent of its eligible students register to vote.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited Friendship Christian School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy to present an award for voter registration of students.
Hargett presented each school with the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, named in honor of a renowned Tennessee suffragist. Each school had 100 percent of its eligible students register to vote.
Seventeen high schools in Tennessee received the Gold Award for having 100 percent registration. Eighteen high schools in the state received the Silver Award (85 percent to 99 percent registration).
“Our office initiated the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to recognize the high schools that have prioritized the voter registration of their students,” Hargett said in a news release.
“The Anne Dallas Dudley award was a great opportunity for our students to apply what they have studied and served as a fitting reminder of the importance of their civic duty,” Friendship Christian School teacher Chris Link said in a news release. “Our students were excited to get registered so they could take part in Tennessee’s elections this year. We hope this inspires them to take part in our democracy by making voting a priority as they move on from high school.”
MJCA social studies teacher Dan Davis, who is also one of five members of the Davidson County Election Commission, helped to organize the student voter registration. Davis said there were 28 seniors eligible to register and all of them did.
Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins and State Sen. Mark Pody also attended the ceremony there. Goins and Pody have family members who attend MJCA.