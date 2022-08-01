WCS

A new state law started July 1 that changed letter grade ranges for high school students, going from a seven-point scale to a 10-point scale.

A student will receive “A” on an assignment, test, project or final grade for a score of 90 to 100. A score of 80 to 89 is a “B”; 70 to 79 is a “C”; 60 to 69 is a “D”; and below 60 is an “F.”

