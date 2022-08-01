A new state law started July 1 that changed letter grade ranges for high school students, going from a seven-point scale to a 10-point scale.
A student will receive “A” on an assignment, test, project or final grade for a score of 90 to 100. A score of 80 to 89 is a “B”; 70 to 79 is a “C”; 60 to 69 is a “D”; and below 60 is an “F.”
While the bill was written only for high school students, WCS has changed its policy to include students starting in second grade through high school.
Previously, a student would receive an “A” for a score of 93 to 100, with a “B” for 92 to 85, etc.
The Lebanon Special School District will keep its seven-point grading scale, according to LSSD Director Brian Hutto.
According to the bill, “the purpose of this legislation is to ensure that Tennessee high school students are on equal footing with students from other states when applying for admission to competitive colleges and for scholarships.”
Currently, most states use a 10-point grading scale, the bill continued, adding “Tennessee’s current seven-point grading scale puts our students at a disadvantage when competing against students in other states for admission to colleges and for academic scholarships. “
WCS amended another grading policy, saying that “grades will incorporate exam results at the minimum weight allowed by the Tennessee State Board of Education.”
Also, WCS adjusted its guidelines for high school juniors and seniors to be exempt from final exams. The new guidelines allow for a final exam exemption if the student qualifies under one of these areas: an “A” average and no more than three unexcused absences; a “B” average and no more than two unexcused absences; or a “C” average and no more than one unexcused absence.
The new grading scale likely will increase the number of students that fall within those three areas.
WCS Deputy Director of Testing and Accountability Dr. Jennifer Cothron said, “the new grading scale will place students on the same playing field across the state. We are also excited that this change will allow for more students to be eligible for post-secondary financial assistance.”