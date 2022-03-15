The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, in partnership with environmental nonprofit TennGreen Land Conservancy, has purchased five acres of property adjacent to Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Natural Area in Wilson County.
“This is an opportunity for the state to add a small piece of protected land in a region that has seen increased development,” Roger McCoy, director of TDEC’s Division of Natural Areas, said in a TDEC news release. “It further protects a great natural resource in our state, and we are grateful for the partnership with TennGreen Land Conservancy to make this addition possible.”
In February, TDEC, TennGreen and the Open Space Institute announced the acquisition of 358 acres known as Piney River Bluffs in Rhea County to expand the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park.
The acquisition at Cedars of Lebanon expands the Cedars of Lebanon State Park boundary and enhances protection of the area’s unique habitat with rare and endangered species.
Along with managing a statewide system of natural areas, the TDEC Division of Natural Areas division is a lead authority regarding the location and ecology of the state’s rare species.
Cedars of Lebanon State Park is part of the Cedars of Lebanon State Forest.