Wilson County is set to have three representatives instead of two in the state House after legislators approved new legislative zones last week.
District 57 Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, and District 46 Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, currently represent Wilson County. The redrawn map would add a portion of Wilson County to District 40 Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver’s district because of the increased population in Wilson County.
Lynn’s district would primarily consist of Mt. Juliet and Gladeville, while Weaver’s would primarily include the Tuckers Crossroads community.
“It is the heart of my district that I’ve represented for a long time now. I’m really, really pleased,” said Lynn, who said she expected her district to shrink. “Right now, I have over 90,000 constituents and a House district is supposed to be about 64,000. So, it grew tremendously and I knew it would shrink geographically in size.”
Boyd’s zone shifted west and now includes the Highway 109 area, Lebanon and Watertown.
“We have known for a while with the population in Wilson County growing that Rep. Lynn’s district was going to shrink just based on the population growth in Mt. Juliet,” Boyd said. “We knew that would pull me in her direction and with the population of Wilson County being so large that I was, ultimately, going to have to give up DeKalb and Cannon counties and that’s what happened.”
Boyd said legislators did not anticipate Wilson County’s growth to increase so much that a new representative would need to be added, noting that a split between him and Lynn would have pushed their zones over the allowed limits.
Based on the 2020 Census, Boyd’s district will include 72,506 people, Lynn’s district will include 72,464 people. District 40, which also includes Smith, Jackson, DeKalb and Cannon counties, will have 68,874 people.
“We couldn’t fit all of Wilson County,” said Boyd, who said he was running to retain his seat this year.
Lynn, who is also running to retain her House seat, said she felt Weaver would be a welcomed representative of Wilson County.
“I absolutely love Terri Lynn. She is a gem and a wonderful member of the General Assembly. I think her constituents are just going to love her as much as the rest of us do that know her,” she said.
In the state Senate, Mark Pody’s District 17 will shift to include all of Wilson County and a portion of Davidson County, dropping Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon and Smith counties.
The extension into Davidson County will include portions of Hermitage and Donelson, including areas near Percy Priest Lake and the Nashville International Airport.