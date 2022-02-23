The walls that will form the rebuilt Stoner Creek Elementary School in Mt. Juliet are going up, according to Wilson County Schools Finance Director Michael Smith.
The school was heavily damaged during a 2020 tornado.
“Stoner Creek continues to move along,” he told the WCS board this month. “Almost all of the walls are up. The one bad thing is the weather. When it gets below a certain degree, they can’t pour concrete, or can’t pour slabs, can’t lay block. So that has delayed us a little bit. (We’ve had) a couple of weeks of bad weather.”
The staff, teachers and students didn’t see the damaged part of the school demolished, but they did see some of the rubble removed, and they are seeing the new foundation poured and the walls erected, according to SCES principal Amanda Smith, who is the WCS Principal of the Year.
She said the teachers, staff and students “are beyond excited. Many have said this is the day we have been waiting so long for.”
SCES second-grade teacher Michelle Sanford said, “After our school was destroyed, and then we were quarantined because of COVID, I was uncertain of what our future would hold. Now I can say, with confidence, that we are thriving. Our leadership is unmatched, our morale is high, are students are happy to come to school each day, and our future is very bright.
Amanda Smith said she worked with the school leadership and the school’s architecture firm on designing the new school. Students have been learning in an annex and in portables during this school year.
“Wilson County Schools has been wonderful in involving me as much as possible,” Amanda Smith said. “I have spent multiple days with architects, interior designers, (WCS finance director) Michael Smith and Director Luttrell. They let me know from the beginning that they wanted me to be involved with the process and they have definitely stood true to that. They have trusted me to pick out furniture, tile, and classroom layouts. It is going to be beautiful.”
She said she is “beyond excited” to see the walls being built. “(To see the walls) finally going up is extremely emotional. We have been waiting to see our walls rise for nearly two years.”