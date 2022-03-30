Generations of people have read F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book, “The Great Gatsby,” but not as many have seen the show, “The Great Gatsby: A 1940s Live Radio Play.”
Now is the chance to see it when the Watertown High School Purple Tiger Theatre presents the show, beginning Friday, April 8.
The show, adapted for the stage by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors, lasts approximately 90 minutes and has a cast and crew of about 30 high school students, according to theatre teacher and show director Edie Pope.
“The classic book will come to life as a 1940s radio show,” Pope said. “The ensemble will produce the live ‘radio play’ at the (then) fictitious WBFR station where the actors tell a story that occurred 20-25 year earlier and present us with visual highlights from Jay Gatsby’s incredible life, There is fantastic foley artistry, singing, comedy and heart-warming nostalgia all wrapped into a play within a play.”
Pope said that this show will be the first “’feature length’ play I’ve done on our stage. It is fully accompanied with live music throughout. We will feature a short photo display of all the facility changes we’ve made this year.”
She noted that there is jazz, be-bop, film noir, big bang and dance music in the show.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy presents “Annie” beginning Friday, April 8 in the school gymnasium.
“Theatre teaches us to go with the unexpected and these past few years have been just that,” said Director of MJCA Upper Theatre and Choirs Kimberly Overstreet. “From the tornado that ripped through our campus to the global pandemic, we have had to face some difficult times.
“I believe that truly good theatre can facilitate healing and restoration, and ‘Annie’ is the perfect example of that. The primary theme that runs through the show is hope in the midst of adversity.”