Zoe Chance from Mt. Juliet Middle School and Corabelle Beazley from Green Hill High School are the winners of the Wilson County Schools poetry contest.
Chance said that this was the first piece of poetry that she has ever written. She was inspired to use the formatting of the poem in a creative way by a book she read in her English Language Arts class.
“We had just read ‘The Crossover’,” she said. “It has lots of different fun things with the lines, and I thought that was more interesting to read. I thought it would be more interesting if I included that because whenever you do fun things with the font, you can pull in the reader’s interest.”
Chance, who play trumpet in her school band and play piano at Shiloh [Music Center], said she is also learning the drums. She noted, “I love music. It just makes me so happy!”
She also said that she had a good time writing the poem and “trying to figure out which words to use, especially since it was about a topic I really liked.”
Beazley said that she has written a few poems before. She was inspired by the theme of the contest.
“I’m working on a book, and a character in that book writes poems, so her poems are part of the story.” Her novel is set in southern Ireland during World War II. “It has a lot of symbolism with crows in it.”
Contest coordinator and WCS ELA Curriculum Coordinator Alison Johnson said, “I was incredibly impressed with all of the entries that we received from students in Wilson County Schools. We had some very creative poems submitted. Corabelle and Zoe are both talented writers, and I hope I see more of their writing out in the world someday.”
The contest was open to grades six through eight and grades nine through 12. Any student in those grades was welcome to submit a poem. Poems could be in any form, but they couldn’t exceed 500 words.
The poems had to relate to the theme of "’Past, Present, Future,” Johnson said. “I chose this theme because I thought it was broad enough to allow for many different interpretations. Also, I think we have all been through unique and difficult times recently, and I wanted this to be a way for students to process that experience and think ahead to the future.
The sponsor for the contest was the district’s literacy partner Acheive3000. It donated $100 gift cards to Books-a-Million. Both Chance and Beazley received gift cards.
“I wanted to start this contest to highlight the Wilson County Schools students' creative writing ability,” Johnson said. “I know teachers and parents see this, but I wanted our community to be aware of what our students are capable of. We have some wonderful writers in our schools.”