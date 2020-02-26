Wilson County schools’ elementary and middle schools have announced their spring 2020 theatrical shows.
Winfree Bryant Middle School
There are 26 sixth, seventh and eighth grade cast members for the school’s spring musical, ‘The Wizard of Oz’. It was the No. 1 requested show that the students wanted to do, director Mitchell Vantrease said.
The principal roles include Maegan Stark as Dorothy, Jeremiah Mars as the Scarecrow, Andrew Miller as the Tinman, Shaun Shrane as the Lion, Makaila Hembree as Glinda the Good Witch, Kate Adams as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Jasper Bristow as The Wizard.
“My vision for this show is the ‘Wizard of Oz’ with splashes of ‘Wicked’,” Vantrease said. “So many people love the original film and story, but people also have a huge appreciation for the Broadway musical ‘Wicked’. So. You will see us honor ‘Wicked’ with hints of things throughout the show.”
Springdale Elementary School
There are 57 cast members in the school’s production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’.
“Each cast member helps backstage as our crew,” director Tammy Pardue said. “The students are responsible for costume changes, props and helping each other remember when they come on stage.”
There are three actors playing Alice in the show: Lily Loy plays Small Alice, Amelia Cross-Shelton plays Alice, and Sophia Kreuger plays Tall Alice.
Kreuger said that she has “enjoyed being with everyone in the troupe and being Tall Alice has pushed me to work hard and the drama teachers have really helped me with my acting. I have learned that if I have a big part or a small part in the school play, everyone works hard and together to make a great show.”
Gladeville Middle School
There are 36 cast members in the school’s production of ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’, including Alana Follmer as Ariel, James Nelson as Eric and Ronni McManus as Flounder.
Nelson, who is a seventh grader, said he is excited about the show.
“I think it will be fun,” he said. “It’s really exciting to be a part of the first musical put on by Gladeville Middle School. I love to be a part of the cast and have fun on the stage.”
Mt. Juliet Middle School
Show director Julie Groover said, “I am choosing to repeat this show (‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’) because of how beautiful it was in December of 2014. And because it is my last show so I want to go out with a bang.”
There are 66 students in the cast and 25 crew members.
The show features Jeremiah Bartling as the Beast, Kaylee Blanton and Vivian Acevedo as Belle, Jamison Bush as Gaston, Gavin Hendricks as Lefou, Isaac Diehl as Lumiere, Ava Kemp as Mrs. Potts, Cierra Murphy as Chip, Emerson Hall as Madame, Alayna Booher as Babette, and Lukas Hannah as Cogsworth.
She said that “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” will be “my 17th and final show at MJMS. I have absolutely loved teaching and directing in Wilson County and my students are my passion. The success of these kids and all of my alumni has been overwhelming, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Walter J. Baird Middle School
Walter J. Baird drama instructor Susan White said that her students will perform in a talent show and three-part skit in mid-May. Auditions will not take place until the end of March, she said.
Mt. Juliet Elementary School
Mt. Juliet Elementary School’s drama troupe will present “The Jungle Book KIDS” on April 3 at 7 p.m. and April 4 at 2 p.m.
SPRING STUDENT PLAYS
Springdale Elementary School
“Alice in Wonderland Jr.”
When: Feb. 27-28 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.
Where: 5675 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet
Tickets: $5, available at the door
Gladeville Middle School
“The Little Mermaid Jr.”
When: Feb. 27-28 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.
Where: 8275 Stewart’s Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet
Tickets: $5, available at the door and at www.wcschools.com/gms.
Mt. Juliet Elementary School
“The Jungle Book KIDS”
When: April 3 at 7 p.m.; April 4 at 2 p.m.
Where: 2521 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet
Mt. Juliet Middle School
“Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
When: May 14, 6 p.m.; May 15, 7 p.m.; May 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: 3565 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet
Tickets: $8 online, $10 at the door.
Winfree Bryant Middle School
“The Wizard of Oz”
When: April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m.
Where: 1213 Leeville Pike, Lebanon
Tickets: $5 general admission, students free