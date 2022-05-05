Students in both Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District are immersed in a “Shark Tank”-style entrepreneurship program designed to teach students about being a business owner and to develop a marketing plan for the company.
“Shark Tank” is a television show in which inventors pitch their product to a group of well-known millionaires who decide whether or not to fund the product.
WCS instructor Sherry Buchanan teaches business and marketing classes to students at Lebanon High School. The students compete both individually and on teams to prepare them for the Future Business Leaders of America program.
Students give presentations and enact simulations about being a business owner. They compete during school hours. There are competitions at the district, state and national level at which winners receive money and scholarships.
The program “prepares students for college and careers if they are not planning on going to college,” Buchanan said. “Students who have competed have said it has given them lots of opportunities and employers and colleges look at it for careers and scholarships.”
In the LSSD, Gwyn Jennings has taken charge of the district’s EXTEND program for high-achieving students. She is the computer teacher at Coles Ferry Elementary.
“(Coles Ferry Principal Brian) Hutto asked me to teach our Extend program after our learning leader left,” she said. “Both my children went through the program, and I had been to Invention Convention with them.
Invention Convention is a Tennessee program in which students get to compete with their plans.
“We were able to take seven Inventions to competition this year,” she said, “We had one group, ‘Cancer Killer’ win the Eagle award (which is a top award). This group showed the spirit of the Invention Convention.”
Jennings said the fifth-grade students are working on a school garden project and third and fourth grade students are designing their own restaurants.
“I’ve really enjoyed the challenge of helping out,” she said. “This is my thirtieth year at Coles Ferry, and I’ve had the honor of watching these students grow as they’ve come through computer class. It’s been a joy to work with them.”