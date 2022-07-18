We still have plenty of time to plant some warm season vegetables in the garden. My goal in the next week is to get my late planting of summer squash in the ground.
There is nothing better than friend squash that is fresh from the garden. Winter squash and summer squash have different growing requirements. Winter squash usually takes around 90-100 days, while summer squash will take only around 50 days to produce fruit. Sequential plantings of summer squash will help produce fresh fruit because the squash bugs and vine borers have probably already taken out your spring planting.
Summer squash comes in many forms, but the familiar favorite is yellow. Zucchini is another summer squash that grows extremely well in Tennessee. We will direct sow these large seeds into the ground. They seem to germinate faster and produce faster than when the soil is cool and damp in the spring. It’s best to give them plenty of room since the leaves can be large. Try and keep around three feet between plants.
There are many cultivars of summer squash but try some different ones because you may find a new favorite. UT has been doing home trials with gardeners and many of these have risen to the top. If you’re looking for a yellow squash, try “Tempest” or “Grandprize.” For a zucchini type try “Green Tiger” or “Bossa Nova.” If you’re a fan of the patty pan type, try “Lemon Sun”, which is a yellow type.
Keep fruit picked to avoid attracting unwanted pests or diseases. If you have some plants declining due to bug, it may not be a bad idea to leave those and let those act as a trap crop. This might minimize your squash bug presence in your new crop.
Lucas Holman is the Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent in Wilson County. Contact him at (615) 444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.