Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER... CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT AFFECTING SUMNER...TROUSDALE AND WILSON COUNTIES . HEAVY RAINFALL FROM LAST NIGHT HAS CAUSED THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT TO RISE ABOVE ACTION STAGE. NO ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 49.0 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 52.0 FEET. * AT 48.0 FEET...AREAS ALONG THE RIVER BEGIN TO BE INUNDATED FROM BEASLEYS BEND IN WILSON COUNTY DOWNSTREAM TO OLD HICKORY DAM. THIS INCLUDES AGRICULTURAL LAND ADJACENT TO THE RIVER, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCH AREAS, AND MARINAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, OLD HICKORY, MOUNT JULIET, LAUGUARDO, LEBANON, GALLATIN, AND CASTALIAN SPRINGS. &&