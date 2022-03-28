One of the more dramatic warming trends that you will ever see is the big news in the weather for the next couple of days.
After just having widespread frost across Middle Tennessee, we will climb into the low 80s by Wednesday afternoon.
If we are going to have a threat of severe weather this week it would be late Wednesday and into Wednesday night as another front moves in colliding with those warm temperatures.
Area gardeners should be advised that we could see low temperatures in the 30s again by next weekend. Freezing temperatures will be possible for April 15-20 and frost cannot be ruled out until we get to early May.
Now that severe weather season is upon us and will be through May, I will have some data on tornadoes for the next few weeks for you.
April and May are the most likely months for tornadoes in our county, but they can occur in any month. Statistics show that about 70% of the tornadoes touching down in our area come between noon and 9 p.m.
You can see that daylight and the heat of the day is one of the main fuel sources for severe weather. During the spring, large hail or frequent lightning flashes are often signs of a storm that could produce a tornado. Tornadoes when the temperature is below 65 degrees are rather rare.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.