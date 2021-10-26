The Lebanon High School culinary team, which consisted of Sydney Sottek, Ava O’Brien, Adam Goode, Eli Klapuch and coach Julian Hicks, works on a Asian-influenced ramen during the culinary contest against Wilson Central High School during Taste of Wilson County.
The Lebanon High School culinary team, which consisted of Sydney Sottek, Ava O’Brien, Adam Goode, Eli Klapuch and coach Julian Hicks, works on a Asian-influenced ramen during the culinary contest against Wilson Central High School during Taste of Wilson County.
The 12th annual Taste of Wilson County presented by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, drew a large crowd that enjoyed the revamped event on the lawn in front of Wilson Bank & Trust on West Main Street.
The event returned to an in-person event this year. The 2020 event was a virtual one held last December because of COVID guidelines. It returned to the bank’s lawn for the first time since 2012.
“They love it. They’re entertained the whole time. They don’t even have time to sit down. They just want to go from event to challenge to marketplace to food and just want to have a good time,” Chamber President Melanie Minter said.
Attendees sample food, drinks and treats from Wilson County eateries. The event is the primary education fundraiser for the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Wilson County Business & Education Coalition. It provides money to scholarships, teacher grants, Tennessee Scholars and the Wilson Books from Birth program.
This year’s event included additional activities for children that included balloons, crafts, and games.
The annual culinary challenge returned for the third year and featured culinary students from Lebanon and Wilson Central high schools.
Guest judges were former Tennessee Titan Blaine Bishop, TV reporter Nick Beres and Sammy B’s owner Gina Stradley. They declared the Wilson Central culinary team as the winner.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, State Rep. Clark Boyd, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson participated in the annual grill-off challenge.
Art buses provided by Wilson County and Lebanon schools were also on display.
“This is really great. An outdoor event is always fun. You’re always scared of the rain, but today, Mother Nature was good to us, and the turnout was spectacular,” Minter said.