A truck caused damage to the overpass at the I-40 exit for Lebanon and Watertown. The exit is closest to the James E Ward Ag Center but a TDOT spokesperson said repairs are expected to be complete in time for the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair.
Repairs for the Interstate 40 bridge at Exit 239B (the Lebanon-Watertown exit) could take months after a truck crashed into the bridge overpass this month.
The exit is popular for motorists traveling to the eastern side of Lebanon and the James E. Ward Ag Center, home of the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair, which is set to return in August.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said the department is aiming for repairs to be completed before the Fair, which attracts 400,000-500,000 people a year.
Hammonds said TDOT would seek an emergency contract to begin the repairing process, which will include design work for the repair. Hammonds said repairs could take months, but a definite timeline has not been finalized.
The crash occurred March 10 because the driver of a truck traveling north on Sparta Pike had its bed’s apparatus raised, according to Lebanon Police Lt. PJ Hardy. The truck collided with the bridge overpass, which caused a closure of Sparta Pike and both lanes of Interstate 40 for several hours.
The 239B exit ramp and right lane of Interstate 40 nearing the exit remain closed. The remaining interstate lanes and Sparta Pike have reopened. The overpass has been determined to be safe for vehicles.
Motorists are urged to use alternative exits off Interstate 40, including Exit 238 at S. Cumberland Street, Exit 236 at S. Hartmann Drive, which leads to Maddox-Simpson Parkway, and Exit 245 at Linwood.
Drivers of large vehicles should use caution when using Exit 245 at Linwood because Bluebird Road and Peyton Road are curvy and sometimes narrow, which could be hazardous for larger vehicles.
Hardy said minor injuries occurred because of the crash.