MJ bridge

Some of the damage to the Cedar Creek bridge on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported to the city that the damage is cosmetic rather than structural and is safe. Social media reports expressed concern about the bridge's safety.

 SUBMITTED

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has told Mt. Juliet that visible damage to one wall of Cedar Creek bridge is cosmetic rather than structural.

The determination of cosmetic damage to the bridge, located on Lebanon Road near the youth baseball and softball fields, has helped the city calm concerns about the bridge’s safety that had been filling social media recently.

