Some of the damage to the Cedar Creek bridge on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported to the city that the damage is cosmetic rather than structural and is safe. Social media reports expressed concern about the bridge's safety.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has told Mt. Juliet that visible damage to one wall of Cedar Creek bridge is cosmetic rather than structural.
The determination of cosmetic damage to the bridge, located on Lebanon Road near the youth baseball and softball fields, has helped the city calm concerns about the bridge’s safety that had been filling social media recently.
A social media post included pictures of the bridge.
“I’m doing everything I can to let residents know the Department of Transportation has stated the damage is ‘cosmetic’ and not structural,” Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice said. The bridge is in his district, but repairs go through TDOT because it is part of a state road.
At a city commission meeting this month, City Manager Kenneth Martin said city employee Marty Potts first noticed the damage and reported it to city Public Works Director Andy Barlow.
Barlow then notified TDOT, writing in an email to TDOT Director of Structures Division Ted Kniazewycz that drivers were concerned about the bridge’s safety.
“It is cosmetic – and it is on the crew’s list of areas to patch,” Kniazewycz wrote in his reply Aug. 8. “But the list is long, and priorities constantly change – so it may take some time.”
Kniazewycz noted there should have been a joint in the rail at the end of the bridge.
Also at the Aug. 8 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance to require that all Land Use Amendments go before the Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission prior to being presented to the Board of Commissioners.
Any Land Use Amendments submitted before Aug. 8, 2022, still can be considered by the Board of Commissioners. After that, all Land Use Amendments will go before the city planning commission for a recommendation prior to being considered by Board of Commissioners.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said this change will help streamline the process for developments “in a constitutional environment.”