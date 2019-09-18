The Wilson County School Board voted on Monday night to enter into an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to construct turn lanes on Lebanon Road in front of West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet.
Board member Chad Karl worked with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and State Rep. Susan Lynn to encourage TDOT to consider turn lanes at the school.
The agreement with TDOT includes the school board possibly offering land for the turn lanes and the right-of-way that would go along with them.
“I did reach out to (West Elementary Principal Chris Plummer) today and he said they would be highly OK with that,” Karl said. “The school is in favor of it. Everyone I’ve talked to is in favor of it.”
He said he would like to see all of Lebanon Road in that area widened from a current two-lane street, but “I’ll take what I can get.”
The project is expected to cost approximately $1.5 million and TDOT will pay for the entire cost. The only cost to the county and school board would be the in-kind donation of the land for the turn lanes.