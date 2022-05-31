Two Tennessee Department of Transportation projects for Interstate-40 in both Mt. Juliet and Lebanon will close lanes starting June 3.
TDOT will close lanes on Mt. Juliet Road and I-40 ramps in Mt. Juliet near Providence Marketplace during the first two weekends of June.
The work will be completed in two phases: the north side of I-40 and the south side of I-40.
Phase one will begin Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. with lane closures on the I-40 westbound on and off-ramps which will last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 6. Phase two will have the same closure and begin Friday, June 10, and last until Monday, June 13.
The following detours will be used:
• Motorists traveling north on Mt. Juliet Road will not be able to turn left onto I-40 West toward Nashville. Instead, they will be detoured on I-40 East to Golden Bear Parkway (Exit 229B) where they will loop back around to I-40 West.
• Motorists getting off I-40 West will have only the option to go north on Mt. Juliet Road. Drivers wanting to turn left onto Mt. Juliet Road toward Providence Marketplace will be detoured to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 221), where they will get off and loop back around to exit 226A.
• Two southbound lanes of Mt. Juliet Road will remain open during daytime hours and one northbound lane of Mt. Juliet Road will remain open.
The construction consists of replacing the existing bridge approach slabs on the North and South sides of I-40 to ensure a smooth transition to and from the bridge.
In Lebanon, TDOT will close both northbound lanes of Sparta Pike at the I-40 exit 239B SR-26/US-70/Lebanon-Watertown from 8 p.m. Friday, June 3 to 8 a.m., Monday, June 6.
Crews will remove the bridge’s damaged beam and set a new one. Sparta Pike northbound traffic will use a signed detour that utilizes Maddox Simpson Parkway, US-231, and Tennessee Boulevard.
Repairs began May 15. Work is expected to be completed by July 15 in time for the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair at the nearby Wilson County Fairgrounds.
The I-40 bridge was damaged on March 10 by a dump truck with its truck bed still raised.
The overpass has been damaged four times in the last three years; so TDOT has placed additional, lighted vertical clearance signs along the north and southbound lanes of Sparta Pike. Drivers can see the clearance height on three separate signs as they approach the bridge.